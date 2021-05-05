Zacks: Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.17 million to $784.21 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

WYNN stock traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $124.35. 4,776,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,420. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

