Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Agenus also posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

AGEN stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agenus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.