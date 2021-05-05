Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $3.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $3.96. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $17.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Argus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,658. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $158.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

