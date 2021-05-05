Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

KRYS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

