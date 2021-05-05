Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $332.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.