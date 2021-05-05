Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Maximus posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maximus stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. 278,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,175. Maximus has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.