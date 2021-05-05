Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The First of Long Island also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 4,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $525.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

