Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

