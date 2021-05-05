Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.76. 448,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,679. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

