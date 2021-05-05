Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to Sell

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KRA opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

