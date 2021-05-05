Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

