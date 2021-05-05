Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCPC. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $133.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

