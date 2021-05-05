Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Sell

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 908,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

