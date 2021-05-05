Zacks Investment Research Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Sell

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Certara alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 1,088,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,918. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Certara by 211.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the period.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.