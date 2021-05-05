Zacks Investment Research Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of PRQR opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

