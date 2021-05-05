Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Buy

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CBU opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

