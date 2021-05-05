Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

