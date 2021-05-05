ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $43.49 million and $4.99 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00812691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.87 or 0.09387383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

