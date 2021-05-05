Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Posts Earnings Results

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Z traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. 7,643,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.