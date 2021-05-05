Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $190.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Analyst Recommendations for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit