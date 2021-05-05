Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

