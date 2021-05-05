Zoetis (ZTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2021

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZTS opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.32. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

