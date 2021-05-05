ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock valued at $164,175,448.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

