$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

MAX opened at $41.76 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

