$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 55.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 195,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 117,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,821. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

