$0.25 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 694,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

