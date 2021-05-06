$0.28 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

MTEM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $485.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,441,626 shares of company stock worth $26,558,770. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

