-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. aTyr Pharma reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit