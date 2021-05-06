-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. aTyr Pharma reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

