$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 134,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,804. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

