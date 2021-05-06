$0.50 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,501,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

