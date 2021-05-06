$0.82 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 5,150,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

