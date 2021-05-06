$0.88 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.84. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Financial has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $607.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

