$0.88 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.84. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Financial has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $607.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.