$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $844.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 99,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.