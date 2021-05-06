$1.34 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 532.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 957,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,129,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

