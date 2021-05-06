$1.36 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.38. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

