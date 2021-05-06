$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $128.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

