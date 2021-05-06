$1.74 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

