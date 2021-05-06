10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $38.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $163,035,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.