10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $182.90, but opened at $171.15. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $153.38, with a volume of 33,471 shares.

Specifically, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

