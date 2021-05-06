1,211 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.13. 316,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

