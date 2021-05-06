$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $14.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.43 million to $16.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $61.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,246. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

