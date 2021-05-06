$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce sales of $16.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the highest is $17.00 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $37.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $105.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOHO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,419. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

