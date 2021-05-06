1,659 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 77,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,758. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

