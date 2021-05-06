17,311 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

