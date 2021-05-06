$18.54 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce sales of $18.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $78.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 million to $79.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.72 million, with estimates ranging from $94.42 million to $100.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $632.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritone by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,006,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.