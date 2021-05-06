-$2.06 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.31) and the highest is ($1.95). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

NYSE NCLH traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,726,207. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.