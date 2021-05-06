$2.34 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.37. Lennar posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Lennar stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.70. 1,350,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.