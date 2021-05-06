$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.79 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

