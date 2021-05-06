$237.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.70 million and the lowest is $233.04 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $934.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $941.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $991.63 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 373,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,571. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

