2,375 Shares in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

