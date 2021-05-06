$24.61 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report sales of $24.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.63 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $123.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $130.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $223.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 528,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

